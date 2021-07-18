TD Securities Increases Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Price Target to C$3.50

Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Geodrill from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GDLLF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Geodrill has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.10.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.