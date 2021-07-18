TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TDK from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TDK stock opened at $120.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.37. TDK has a 12 month low of $99.43 and a 12 month high of $175.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TDK will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

