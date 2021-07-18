Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Short Interest Update

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the June 15th total of 903,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE:TNK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 468,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $412.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.23. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

