Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the June 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE THQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. 56,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THQ. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $225,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

