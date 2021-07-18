Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CFO Sells $4,966,860.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CFO David Travers sold 248,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,966,860.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,427. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.20.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,848 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after acquiring an additional 700,412 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

