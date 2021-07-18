Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Short Interest Update

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the June 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 261,306 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,088,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,981,000 after acquiring an additional 311,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. 776,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,103. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.32.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 36.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDS. Citigroup increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

