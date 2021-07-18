Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.16

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 62891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

