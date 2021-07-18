Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will report $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $0.94. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.67. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,698,359. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $75,988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after buying an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

