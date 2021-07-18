Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 764,500 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 547,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 908,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ternium by 443.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,023,000 after buying an additional 102,712 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,286,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 29.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after buying an additional 165,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of TX stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 785,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,784. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Ternium will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.54%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

