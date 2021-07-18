TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

TTI opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.20. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,625.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $790,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

