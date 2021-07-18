TFI International’s (TFII) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$94.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TFII. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TFI International to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International to C$133.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$110.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$110.78.

TFII stock opened at C$122.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$113.11. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$53.08 and a 52 week high of C$126.35.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total value of C$2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$449,835,552. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

