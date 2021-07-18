The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,600,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,299,496 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The AES were worth $230,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

AES stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.