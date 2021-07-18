The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,620 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $45,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $1,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Insiders sold 251,111 shares of company stock valued at $33,848,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.96.

NYSE:ALL opened at $130.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

