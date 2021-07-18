The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Short Interest Update

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 271,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.97. 51,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,148. The company has a market cap of $777.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The First Bancshares has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $40.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.27.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on The First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The First Bancshares by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The First Bancshares by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in The First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in The First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

