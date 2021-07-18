The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The GEO Group news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 166,644 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,847.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 483,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 468,565 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

