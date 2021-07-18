The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 44 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price target on ABB in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 target price on ABB in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 29.33.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.