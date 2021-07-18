The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €52.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PHIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.07 ($60.08).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

