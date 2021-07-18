The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 284 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 284 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VOLV.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 target price on Volvo in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a SEK 185 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 239.67.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

