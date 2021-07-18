The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Otsuka from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Otsuka stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

