The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $425.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $420.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $392.45.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $364.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 51.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $5,156,954.00. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. Insiders sold 24,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,369,737 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

