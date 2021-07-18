The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.17.

THG stock opened at $136.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,586,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,487,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,478,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,814,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $20,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

