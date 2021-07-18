The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 16,332 Shares

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $513,478.08.

The Home Depot stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,623,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,050. The company has a market capitalization of $341.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.