The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Shares of KR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.36. 8,131,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,893,459. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The Kroger’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. upped their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

