The Marcus Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Marcus in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.82). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

Get The Marcus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of The Marcus stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.42. The Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $2,658,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in The Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,308,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.