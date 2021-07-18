The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the June 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 326.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of The North West from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The North West from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The North West from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get The North West alerts:

Shares of The North West stock remained flat at $$27.12 during trading hours on Friday. 11,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81. The North West has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for The North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.