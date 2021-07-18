The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Raymond James

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.44. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts expect that The Progressive will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,823 shares of company stock worth $10,585,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

