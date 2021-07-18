The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGPYY. upgraded The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sage Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

SGPYY stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.91. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $41.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.9659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

