The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SWGAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SWGAY opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.32.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

