TheDirectory.com, Inc (OTCMKTS:SEEK) Short Interest Update

TheDirectory.com, Inc (OTCMKTS:SEEK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,398,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SEEK stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,824,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,097,156. TheDirectory.com has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

TheDirectory.com Company Profile

TheDirectory.com, Inc operates as an online local search and directory company in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of online local business directories and city guides, which provide business listings, directory information, and user generated reviews to consumers, who are searching online for services from local businesses through its business search engine, TheDirectory.com.

