TheDirectory.com, Inc (OTCMKTS:SEEK) Short Interest Update

TheDirectory.com, Inc (OTCMKTS:SEEK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,398,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SEEK stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,824,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,097,156. TheDirectory.com has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
TheDirectory.com Company Profile
See Also: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for TheDirectory.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheDirectory.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.