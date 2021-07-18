Thomas A. Corcoran Sells 4,450 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $223.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $225.95.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

