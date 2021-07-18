Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Yext during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yext during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

