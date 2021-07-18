Thomas K. Equels Acquires 15,625 Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 15,625 shares of AIM ImmunoTech stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AIM stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 52.80 and a quick ratio of 52.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.10. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 9,718.49% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viruses, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.