ThreeFold Market Capitalization Tops $4.59 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $4,003.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00038927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00100434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00146809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,498.38 or 0.99858643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

