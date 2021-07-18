Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $1,532,000.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

