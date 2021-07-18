Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.02 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Power Integrations were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.17.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

