Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after buying an additional 1,157,287 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $19,152,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 898,960 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,523,000 after acquiring an additional 414,754 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

