Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.35 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The AES were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in The AES by 35.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,437,000 after acquiring an additional 680,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The AES by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after acquiring an additional 373,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The AES by 31.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The AES by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,852,000 after acquiring an additional 35,748 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AES. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The AES stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

