Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 26.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $102,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 313.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,743 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBT opened at $134.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.82.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

