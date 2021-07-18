Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 75,519 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 646.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,519 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.19% of Belden worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 16.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth $205,000. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BDC stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

