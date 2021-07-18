Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells $23,473,101.60 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,029,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $23,473,101.60. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 13,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $338,780.00.
- On Monday, April 19th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $251,900.00.
- On Friday, April 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $130,350.00.
Shares of THRY stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.76. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,075 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,879,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thryv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.51.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
