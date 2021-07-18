Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells $23,473,101.60 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,029,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $23,473,101.60. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 13,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $338,780.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $251,900.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $130,350.00.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.76. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,075 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,879,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thryv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.51.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

