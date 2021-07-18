thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have commented on TKAMY. Barclays began coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

thyssenkrupp stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,675. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 35.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

