thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TKA. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.54 ($14.75).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €8.13 ($9.56) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €9.32.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.