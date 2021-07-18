TIG Advisors LLC Sells 36,000 Shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altimeter Growth were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGCUU opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $18.92.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

