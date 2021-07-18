TIG Advisors LLC Takes $113,000 Position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARBGU. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $30,098,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,050,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,050,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,608,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,032,000.

Aequi Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

