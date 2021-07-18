Tigrent Inc. (OTCMKTS:TIGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tigrent Inc. (OTCMKTS:TIGE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TIGE stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04. Tigrent has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09.
Tigrent Company Profile
