Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Major Shareholder Acquires $250,000.00 in Stock

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) major shareholder Crescat Portfolio Management L bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TLRS opened at $0.23 on Friday. Timberline Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

