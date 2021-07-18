Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Major Shareholder Acquires $250,000.00 in Stock

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) major shareholder Crescat Portfolio Management L bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of TLRS opened at $0.23 on Friday. Timberline Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24.
About Timberline Resources
