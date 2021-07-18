TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Sells $319,772.66 in Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Kevin A. Raketich sold 30,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $319,772.66.

Shares of NYSE TMST traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 430,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.13 million, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMST. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

