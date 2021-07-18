Timothy Campos Sells 11,992 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RXT opened at $18.98 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RXT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $12,320,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $13,832,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

