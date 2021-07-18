TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Down 40.9% in June

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the June 15th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.2 days.

TMXXF opened at $104.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.19. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $112.35.

Get TMX Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.