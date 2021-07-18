Tokenlon Network Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.51 Million (LON)

Tokenlon Network Token (CURRENCY:LON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Tokenlon Network Token has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can now be bought for $2.17 or 0.00006858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenlon Network Token has a market cap of $85.50 million and $5.51 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00048509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.52 or 0.00797769 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About Tokenlon Network Token

LON is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 112,156,864 coins and its circulating supply is 39,388,457 coins. The official message board for Tokenlon Network Token is medium.com/tokenlon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon . The official website for Tokenlon Network Token is tokenlon.im/lon

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

Tokenlon Network Token Coin Trading

